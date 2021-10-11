Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.13 Million

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $41.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.03 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $161.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $34.00. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $540.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

