Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
