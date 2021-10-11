Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,897. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

