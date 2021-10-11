Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. ACM Research posted sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. 17,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.73.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

