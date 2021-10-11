Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Astra Space stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.