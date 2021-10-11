Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $133.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,325. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.62 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 110,076.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

