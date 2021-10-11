Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BWEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 323,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

