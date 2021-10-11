Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

