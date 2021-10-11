Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $336.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

