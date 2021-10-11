Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 3.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 12,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,557,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

