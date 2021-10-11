Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 18,627 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

