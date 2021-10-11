Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $236.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

