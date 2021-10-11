Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $11.08 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 115,279 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.95 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

