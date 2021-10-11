Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $10.38 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,938 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $290.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

