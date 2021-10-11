Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

