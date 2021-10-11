Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $670.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $679.00. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

