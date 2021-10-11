Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,512 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

