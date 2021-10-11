Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.80 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

