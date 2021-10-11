Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

