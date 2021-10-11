Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,665 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

