BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.52

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 2018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BP by 3,802.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,712 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 74,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 26,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

