Botty Investors LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Botty Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 26,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

