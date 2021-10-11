Botty Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,606.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Altria Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,837. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

