Botty Investors LLC Acquires 111,146 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 66.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 111,146 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 85,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,641,885. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

