Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $61,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

