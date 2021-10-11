Boston Partners Sells 66,088 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,088 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

