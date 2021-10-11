Boston Partners Sells 53,772 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,772 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

AXL stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.