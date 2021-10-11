Boston Partners Sells 2,905 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.