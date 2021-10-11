Boston Partners Has $558,000 Stock Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 155,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in StealthGas were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

