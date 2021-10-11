Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Emerald worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.99. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

