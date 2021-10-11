Boston Partners Buys New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rambus by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rambus by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 165,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

