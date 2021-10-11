Boston Partners Acquires 3,321 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.22% of Northwest Pipe worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,050 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

