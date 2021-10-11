Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $66.55 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.