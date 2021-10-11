BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,817 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

ACRE opened at $15.26 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.06%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

