BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,064 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

