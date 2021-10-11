BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,178 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BrightView were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $169,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BV opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

