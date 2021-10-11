BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $55,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.39 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

