BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

