BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $99,000 Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $480.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.