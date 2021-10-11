BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $94,000 Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

