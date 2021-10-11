BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $180,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.00 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

