Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $722.43 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $777.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

