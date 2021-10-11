Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,539 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $690,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

