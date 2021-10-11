Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.36 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

