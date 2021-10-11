Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

