Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 248,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

