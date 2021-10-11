Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

