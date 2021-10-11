Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $730.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $811.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

