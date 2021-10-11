Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 161.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $223.94 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

