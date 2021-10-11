Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,317 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

