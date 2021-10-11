Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,534 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

